Kimmins initiates new A5 consultation to run in tandem with legal proceedings

The North’s Infrastructure Minister has announced a public engagement process on the emerging route options for the upgrade of Section 1 of the A5 Western Transport Corridor between Newbuildings and Sion Mills.

A preferred route for Section 1 was previously identified, but Minister Liz Kimmins says considering the passage of time and the findings of the 2023 public inquiry report, this is now under review with the project currently focused on confirming a preferred route for Section 1.

Minister Kimmins says while part of the scheme is the subject of an ongoing legal challenge, this does not preclude the department continuing to progress as much preparatory and early assessment work as possible on the section between Newbuildings and Sion Mills.

This includes taking forward the recommendations from the 2023 public inquiry report which includes assessing alternative route options. As the project progresses it will take account of the outcome of the legal proceedings.

In a statement, the minister says saving lives on the existing A5 remains a priority, and the need to make progress has been recognised in recent court proceedings. Additionally, she says the assessments, engagement and consultation stages take time, and starting them now helps avoid unnecessary delays later.

As part of the process, two days of public exhibitions will be held three weeks today, Wednesday May 27th in Strabane, and the following day, May 28th at Prehen in Derry.

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Statement in full –

Kimmins announces public engagement on A5WTC Newbuildings to Sion Mills route options

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced a public engagement process on the emerging route options for the upgrade of the A5 Western Transport Corridor between Newbuildings and Sion Mills (Section 1).

A preferred route for Section 1 was previously identified, however, considering the passage of time and the findings of the 2023 public inquiry report, this is now under review with the project currently focused on confirming a preferred route for Section 1.

Minister Kimmins said: “I remain fully committed to the delivery of the A5 Western Transport Corridor project. My priority is to get the road built and to save lives.

“While part of the scheme is the subject of an ongoing legal challenge, this does not preclude us continuing to progress as much preparatory and early assessment work as we can on the section between Newbuildings and Sion Mills. This includes taking forward the recommendations from the 2023 public inquiry report which includes assessing alternative route options. As the project progresses it will take account of the outcome of the legal proceedings going forward.

“There are a few important reasons why we need to press on with this preparatory work. Saving lives on the existing A5 remains a priority, and the need to make progress has been recognised in recent court proceedings. Additionally, the assessments, engagement and consultation stages take time and starting them now helps avoid unnecessary delays later.

“My Department will host two days of public exhibitions to give members of the public the opportunity to provide feedback to the project team about the new route options being considered. These events will be held on Wednesday 27 May in Strabane and Thursday 28 May in Prehen, Derry. For those unable to attend, the information will also be published online with details on how people can respond formally also provided.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to engage with this process as all feedback received will help to inform the ongoing design and assessment of the new route options ahead of any final decisions being made.”

The public engagements events will take place on:

Wednesday 27 May 2026 , from 11:00am to 8:30pm at the Fir Trees Hotel, Dublin Road, Strabane BT82 9EA

, from 11:00am to 8:30pm at the Fir Trees Hotel, Dublin Road, Strabane BT82 9EA Thursday 28 May 2026, from 11:00am to 8:30pm at the Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road, Derry, BT47 2NH

For those unable to attend the above public exhibitions, all engagement materials, including project information boards and the feedback questionnaires will be available on the Department’s dedicated A5WTC project website, www.A5WTC.com, from 27 May 2026 at 11:00am.

All feedback received during the engagement period will be recorded, reviewed and considered as part of the Stage 2 Scheme Assessment. This work does not affect the court process in any way and as the project progresses it will take account of the outcome of the legal proceedings going forward.