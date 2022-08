The Chair of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee says accusations banks are deliberately offering poor customer service are ‘outrageous.’

Brian Stanley has commended the Financial Services Union, which has made the claims.

It says banks are deliberately slow to answer phones, delay fixing broken ATMs and are under-staffing branches to force customers online.

The Laois-Offaly TD says that is not always an option for the public – who deserve to keep the freedom of cash if they wish: