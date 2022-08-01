Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Funeral of David Trimble taking place this afternoon

Mourners are starting to gather ahead of the funeral of former Northern Ireland First Minister David Trimble in Lisburn.

Taoiseach Michael Martin and President Michael D. Higgins are among some of the key political figures attending today’s service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian.

The former leader of the UUP is being remembered as a leading figure in the peace-process – after helping to seal the deal on the Good Friday Agreement.

UUP Councillor Ross McLernon says he got to know David and his wife Daphne in recent years:

