Man dies following Sion Mills collision

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Sion Mills last week.

The accident occurred last Tuesday, the 26th of July, just before 2pm, when a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry collided on the Melmount Road.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene where the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance. The man sadly passed away in hospital yesterday.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with police, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.