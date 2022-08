The identity of A man who passed away yesterday following an accident in Sion Mills last week has been revealed.

Police say the man was 77 year old Kevin McCrory, who was from the Omagh area.

Investigations are still ongoing following the accident, which happened on the Melmount Road just before 2 o’clock last Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage and has not yet made themselves known to Police, is being asked to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.