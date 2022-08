A man has died following a two car collision outside of Omagh last night.

The victim was killed when the car he was driving became involved in a crash on the Barony Road outside of Omagh at around 11:15pm

A male passenger and the female driver of the second car have been taken to hospital for serious but non life threatening injuries.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward and help in an investigation into the crash, by calling the non-emergency line 101.