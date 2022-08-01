President Higgins responds to criticism over Ukraine war letter

The President of Ireland has responded to criticism of a controversial letter written by his wife, stating that he’s always condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Michael D.Higgins told the Irish Times he’s repeatedly called for an immediate Russian withdrawal and end to the violence.

However the President’s office did not explain why Sabina Higgins’ letter was published on the Áras an Uachtaráin website.

Sabina wrote the letter published in the Irish Times last Wednesday, calling for both countries to enter ceasefire negotiations and bring an end to the fighting.