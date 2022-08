Gardai are on the hunt for two men caught causing damage in a park in the Riverview area of Buncrana.

At around 4:30am on Monday last, a swan ornament was damaged and flowers pulled out of a number of other ornaments.

The men caught on CCTV made off in the direction of Riverview Park.

One man was wearing a t-shirt. light coloured shorts and dark trainers while the other is believed to have been wearing a hoodie.

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing for information.