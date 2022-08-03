Demi Lovato changes pronouns to she/her

Talking on Spout Podcast, Demi Lovato has updated her pronouns to she/her.

In 2021 the singer announced they identified as non-binary and would be officially changing their pronouns to they/them.

When explaining what this meant to the podcast host, the 29-year-old revealed she has since re-adopted the she/her pronouns and that she is a ‘very fluid person’.

In the past while presented with male and female bathrooms, Lovato said neither felt comfortable at the time.

She also aims to encourage people be respectful when dealing with others peoples pronouns saying that while mistakes will happen, respect is the most important element.