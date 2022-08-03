Mother warns of dangers of Murder Hole Beach after daughter’s dramatic rescue

A mother is calling for signs to be erected at Murder Hole Beach after her daughter was saved by a man after she became caught in the riptide.

Bronagh, her husband and three children had been in Donegal for the long weekend and visited Murder Hole Beach.

The children were paddling in the water but things took a turn for the worst when Bronagh’s 11 year old daughter got into trouble and became caught in a riptide.

Unable to free herself, she was pushed onto a rock by a man who was also swimming in the water, but he then became caught in the riptide and disappeared under the water.

Thankfully, the man somehow managed to hold on to a rock and was able to get himself to safety.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, Bronagh told the story of the dramatic incident and made a plea for signs to be erected advising people against swimming at the beach..