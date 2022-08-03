North West athletes confirmed on biggest ever Ireland team for European’s.

Five north west Athletes have been named on the Ireland team for the European Championships in Germany later this month.

Former European medalist Mark English will run the 800m while three of his Finn Valley club-mates will also compete, Brendan Boyce in the 35k Walk, Elish Flanagan in 3000m and Roisin Flanaghan in the 5000m.

Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn will take on the Marathon in Munich and Teresa McDaid is Team Manager.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory has been named as a reserve for the 4x400m women’s relay team.

With 31 individual athletes selected , this is the largest Ireland team ever sent to a major championship.

The Europeans run from the 15th to 21st August in Munich, Germany.

Full Team:

Athlete Event Club Coach *Fionnuala McCormack Marathon Kilcoole AC Alan McCormack Rhasidat Adeleke 400m & 4x400m Relay Tallaght AC Edrick Floreal Thomas Barr 400mH Ferrybank AC Hayley Harrison David Kenny 20km Walk Farranfore Maine Valley Robert Heffernan Louise Shanahan 800m Leevale AC Phil O’Dell & Ray Shanahan Sarah Healy 1500m UCD AC Eoghan Marnell Kate O’Connor Heptathlon Dundalk St. Gerards AC Michael O’Connor Chris O’Donnell 400m North Sligo AC Benke Blomkvist Sarah Lavin 100mH Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey Mark English 800m Finn Valley AC Feidhlim Kelly Luke McCann 1500m UCD AC Clark McCann Hiko Haso 10,000m DSD AC Feidhlim Kelly *Brendan Boyce 35km Walk Finn Valley AC Robert Heffernan Brian Fay 5000m Raheny Shamrock AC Feidhlim Kelly Darragh McElhinney 5000m UCD AC Emmett Dunleavy Andrew Coscoran 1500m Star of the Sea AC Feidhlim Kelly Eilish Flanagan 3000mSC Finn Valley AC Damon Martin Michelle Finn 3000mSC Leevale AC Feidhlim Kelly Efrem Gidey 10,000m Clonliffe Harriers AC Peter McDermott *Aoife Cooke Marathon Eagle AC Alan Storey Phil Healy 400m & 4x400m Relay Bandon AC Shane McCormack Ciara Mageean 800m & 1500m City of Lisburn AC Helen Clitheroe John Fitzsimons 800m Kildare AC Joe Ryan *Ann Marie McGlynn Marathon Letterkenny AC Emmett Dunleavy *Hugh Armstrong Marathon Ballina AC Feidhlim Kelly Sophie Becker 400m & 4x400m Relay Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell Marcus Lawler 200m & 4x100m Relay Clonliffe Harriers AC Shane McCormack Alex Wright 35km Walk Leevale AC Lauren Wright Israel Olatunde 100m & 4x100m Relay UCD AC Daniel Kilgallon Roisin Flanagan 5000m Finn Valley AC Damon Martin Eric Favors Shot Put Raheny Shamrock AC Dane Miller Sharlene Mawdsley 4x400m Relay Newport AC Gary Ryan Cliodhna Manning 4x400m Relay Kilkenny City Harriers AC Peter Lyons Roisin Harrison 4x400m Relay Emerald AC Eoghan MacNamara Joseph Ojewumi 4x100m Relay Tallaght AC Daniel Kilgallon Mark Smyth 4x100m Relay Raheny Shamrock AC Kay Bannon Colin Doyle 4x100m Relay Leevale AC Alan Mahoney Leon Reid 4x100m Relay Menapians AC James Hillier Paul Costelloe Non-travelling reserve – 4x100m Relay Emerald AC Liam O’Hora Kelly McGrory Non-travelling reserve – 4x400m Relay Tir Chonall AC Drew & Hayley Harrison

* Hugh Armstrong, Fionnuala McCormack, Ann Marie McGlynn, Aoife Cooke, Brendan Boyce all previously selected.