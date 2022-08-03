Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North West athletes confirmed on biggest ever Ireland team for European’s.

 

Eilish and Roisin Flanagan. Photo: Joe Boland, North West Newspix

Five north west Athletes have been named on the Ireland team for the European Championships in Germany later this month.

Former European medalist Mark English will run the 800m while three of his Finn Valley club-mates will also compete, Brendan Boyce in the 35k Walk, Elish Flanagan in 3000m and Roisin Flanaghan in the 5000m.

Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn will take on the Marathon in Munich and Teresa McDaid is Team Manager.

Tir Chonaill’s Kelly McGrory has been named as a reserve for the 4x400m women’s relay team.

With 31 individual athletes selected , this is the largest Ireland team ever sent to a major championship.

The Europeans run from the 15th to 21st August in Munich, Germany.

 

Full Team:

Athlete Event Club Coach
*Fionnuala McCormack Marathon Kilcoole AC Alan McCormack
Rhasidat Adeleke 400m & 4x400m Relay Tallaght AC Edrick Floreal
Thomas Barr 400mH Ferrybank AC Hayley Harrison
David Kenny 20km Walk Farranfore Maine Valley Robert Heffernan
Louise Shanahan 800m Leevale AC Phil O’Dell & Ray Shanahan
Sarah Healy 1500m UCD AC Eoghan Marnell
Kate O’Connor Heptathlon Dundalk St. Gerards AC Michael O’Connor
Chris O’Donnell 400m North Sligo AC Benke Blomkvist
Sarah Lavin 100mH Emerald AC Noelle Morrissey
Mark English 800m Finn Valley AC Feidhlim Kelly
Luke McCann 1500m UCD AC Clark McCann
Hiko Haso 10,000m DSD AC Feidhlim Kelly
*Brendan Boyce 35km Walk Finn Valley AC Robert Heffernan
Brian Fay 5000m Raheny Shamrock AC Feidhlim Kelly
Darragh McElhinney 5000m UCD AC Emmett Dunleavy
Andrew Coscoran 1500m Star of the Sea AC Feidhlim Kelly
Eilish Flanagan 3000mSC Finn Valley AC Damon Martin
Michelle Finn 3000mSC Leevale AC Feidhlim Kelly
Efrem Gidey 10,000m Clonliffe Harriers AC Peter McDermott
*Aoife Cooke Marathon Eagle AC Alan Storey
Phil Healy 400m & 4x400m Relay Bandon AC Shane McCormack
Ciara Mageean 800m & 1500m City of Lisburn AC Helen Clitheroe
John Fitzsimons 800m Kildare AC Joe Ryan
*Ann Marie McGlynn Marathon Letterkenny AC Emmett Dunleavy
*Hugh Armstrong Marathon Ballina AC Feidhlim Kelly
Sophie Becker 400m & 4x400m Relay Raheny Shamrock AC Jeremy Lyons & Gerard O’Donnell
Marcus Lawler 200m & 4x100m Relay Clonliffe Harriers AC Shane McCormack
Alex Wright 35km Walk Leevale AC Lauren Wright
Israel Olatunde 100m & 4x100m Relay UCD AC Daniel Kilgallon
Roisin Flanagan 5000m Finn Valley AC Damon Martin
Eric Favors Shot Put Raheny Shamrock AC Dane Miller
Sharlene Mawdsley 4x400m Relay Newport AC Gary Ryan
Cliodhna Manning 4x400m Relay Kilkenny City Harriers AC Peter Lyons
Roisin Harrison 4x400m Relay Emerald AC Eoghan MacNamara
Joseph Ojewumi 4x100m Relay Tallaght AC Daniel Kilgallon
Mark Smyth 4x100m Relay Raheny Shamrock AC Kay Bannon
Colin Doyle 4x100m Relay Leevale AC Alan Mahoney
Leon Reid 4x100m Relay Menapians AC James Hillier
Paul Costelloe Non-travelling reserve – 4x100m Relay Emerald AC Liam O’Hora
Kelly McGrory Non-travelling reserve – 4x400m Relay Tir Chonall AC Drew & Hayley Harrison

* Hugh Armstrong, Fionnuala McCormack, Ann Marie McGlynn, Aoife Cooke,  Brendan Boyce all previously selected.

