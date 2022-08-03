Planning permission sought for 17 apartments in Letterkenny

A planning application has been submitted for 17 new apartments in Letterkenny.

The application, submitted by MILLENNIUM UNIT TRUST 105, is currently with Donegal County Council for consideration.

The development includes the construction of a four and five storey building to provide 17 apartments over lower ground floor carparking and ancillary accommodation at Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny.

The application also includes the demolition of two unoccupied houses and other derelict buildings as part of the general site preparation.