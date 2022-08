There’s been a stark decline in the number of pubs in Donegal over the past 16 years.

119 pubs closed in Donegal between 2005 and 2021, including 33 closures over the pandemic, equating to 26.3% of the total number in the county.

Latest figures from Drinks Industry Group of Ireland show there are over 1,800 fewer pubs across the country since 2005.

Martin Harley, treasurer of the Donegal branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, says the decline is due to a number of factors..