Club Championships swing into action this weekend- Preview with Michael Lynch

The Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Club Championships start this weekend with the opening games in the Intermediate and Junior.

First up on Friday night is the meeting of Burt and Dungloe in the Intermediate at Hiberian Park with further games to come on Saturday and Sunday.

Cloughaneely Manager Michael Lynch knows a thing or two about the Intermediate scene in the county.

After several years of knocking on the door, the Falcarragh men took the title in 2021 and will play senior this year.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Michael to preview this weekend’s Intermediate clashes but first said their preparations for the senior opener against Four Masters has been going well: