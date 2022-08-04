Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Difficult challenge at Dundalk for Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins is expecting a tough game at Dundalk on Friday night as the second and third placed teams in the Premier Division table lock horns at Oriel Park.

The visitors head to County Louth in decent nick- unbeaten in their last six- but the manager is well aware that this is as difficult a challenge as they come.

“We’re coming up against a team that has a string of players who have won leagues and cups throughout their careers.”

“They have some quality young players too, hungry for success and it’s a good mix.”

“I’ve said all along that they won’t be far away come the end of the season and nothing has changed my mind since.”

“We’ve improved ourselves in recent weeks- winning three and drawing two of our last five league games prior to Saturday’s cup win.”

“I’m delighted with the business we’ve done in the transfer window and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”

In terms of his team news for the game, Higgings confirmed that Ryan Graydon is set to miss out having come off injured against Oliver Bond Celtic.

“Ryan picked up a knock towards the end of the cup game that rules him out and Will Patching is doubtful having missed the last few matches as well.

“I’d imagine it will be a decent contest because neither of these sides will be looking to ‘park the bus’.

“There won’t be much in it but we’ll be approaching the match as we do with any other- trying to win it.”

The game kicks off Friday at 7.45pm.

