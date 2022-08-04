Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dylan Browne pleased with latest win on Gear Up

Dylan Browne McMonagle. Photo – Robbie Mac.

Dylan Browne McMonagle won the  big race at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

The Donegal Jockey took the Ballyroan Stakes on  Gear Up at 4/1 for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

Dylan told Denis Kirwan he was delighted with how the horse performed:

