Dylan Browne pleased with latest win on Gear Up

Dylan Browne McMonagle won the big race at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.
The Donegal Jockey took the Ballyroan Stakes on Gear Up at 4/1 for trainer Joseph O’Brien.
Dylan told Denis Kirwan he was delighted with how the horse performed:
