HSE respond to Tus Nua HIQA inspection

The HSE has issued a statement in response to a HIQA report published yesterday on a residential centre for people with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities in Donegal Town.

Two non-compliances were identified at Tus Nua while five regulations were found to be substantially compliant.

The HSE says, to address the areas identified, staff training is ongoing, a fire evacuation plan has been implemented, behaviour support plans are being reviewed, medication protocols have been updated and a schedule has been developed to address mandatory training requirements.

HSE statement in full:

This HIQA report was the result of an unannounced inspections which took place on the 29th April 2022. This centre is managed by the HSE and is located in Donegal Town, Co. Donegal. This designated centre provides 24-hour care and currently accommodates two female and two male adults with an intellectual disability.

The inspector described the centre as a modern, newly-built bungalow in a housing estate on the edge of a large town. Each resident had their own bedroom and en-suite bathroom with level access shower. In addition, there was a bright kitchen-dining room, sitting room and utility room for use by the residents. The house was warm and welcoming. The communal rooms were tastefully decorated with new, modern furniture and the centre was in very good structural repair. Residents chose the furnishings for the communal rooms in the centre. They also chose their own furniture and furnishings for their bedrooms. The centre was personalised with the residents’ photographs. Outside, there were well-maintained flower beds and a private patio space. Residents had planted the flower beds and put in a bird-feeder. The person in charge reported that there were plans to install a garden shed and outdoor seating in the near future.

The inspector met with three residents on the day. They reported that they were happy in their new home and that they felt safe there. They said that they had picked the décor in the house. Residents said that they liked their bedrooms, their new house and the staff.

Twelve regulations were inspected of which five were deemed to be compliant, five deemed to be substantially compliant and two deemed non compliant.

To address areas deemed substantially compliant, the following actions have been undertaken:

· Training analysis to inform the training needs of staff is currently being undertaken.

· Centres fire evacuation plan has been reviewed and implemented.

· Behaviour Support Plans are being reviewed in conjunction with the Clinical Psychologist.

To address areas deemed non compliant, the following actions have been undertaken

· Medication administration protocols are being reviewed and updated.

· A schedule has been developed to address all mandatory training requirements.