Irish Water tackling major burst in South Donegal

A major pipe burst is affecting water supplies in South Donegal.

Irish Water says it’s working with Donegal County Council to restore water as quickly as possible following a burst on the trunk water main between the main storage reservoir at the water treatment plant and Bundoran Town.

Bundoran Town, Ballyshannon South, and surrounding areas including the Askill Group Water Scheme in North Leitrim are affected.

Irish Water statement –

Speaking about the repair works Seamus O’Brien, Irish Water said: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience. The repairs are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers."

