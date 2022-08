There’s two big games for the north west sides on Friday in the Premier Division of the League of Ireland.

Derry City go to Dundalk in a battle of 2nd v 3rd while Finn Harps who find themselves bottom of the table have two massive ties coming up.

There’s a six pointer next week at UCD but first Ollie Horgan’s side will look to take points against Drogheda United on Friday at Finn Park.

On this week’s LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Finn Harps manager and player Anthony Gorman: