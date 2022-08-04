Man dies after Co Derry crash

A man has died as a result of a crash in Co Derry on Tuesday.
It happened on Smith Street in Moneymore shortly after 5 pm.
The victim was the driver of a blue BMW Z3 which collided with a HGV lorry.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
