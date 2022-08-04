Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Warning issued over circulation of counterfeit notes in Derry and Strabane

Police in Derry and Strabane are appealing to business owners and employees to be vigilant following a report of counterfeit notes in circulation.

A fake £20 note was recently used in a shop in the city.

Police say the paper was of high quality and that it is understandable how it could go unnoticed in a busy environment.

They say it’s important that staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes in order to protect your business. There are a number of things to look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined? Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.

There are also a number of steps which can be taken to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals:

  • Display clear warning signs stating: – ‘COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY CHECKS WILL BE CARRIED OUT’
  • Ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes
  • Have a policy for your staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote
  • Ensure there are good lighting conditions at cash points
