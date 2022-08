Derry City were denied the chance to move up to second in the Premier Division table due to a Pat Hoban goal deep into injury time in their game with Dundalk.

James Akintunde gave the Candystripes the lead on 12 minutes and that goal looked to be enough for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side to leave with all three points before Pat Hoban’s header on 93 minutes earned the host the draw.

With the game finishing 1-1, it means Derry still trail the Lilywhites by two points in their battle for second.