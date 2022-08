An Eric McWoods brace and a Filip Mihaljevic penalty helped Finn Harps to a 3-0 victory over Drogheda United at Finn Park on Friday night.

The win was a much needed one for Ollie Horgan’s side after they went 12 games without one.

The three points now moves Harps above UCD and back into the relegation play off spot.

Diarmaid Doherty reports for Highland Radio Sport…