Co Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher will fight in the Featherweight semi finals on Saturday evening at the Commonwealth Games.

The Two Castles Netownstewart man will take on Canadian Keoma Ali Al Ahmadieh at 7.15pm in Birmingham.

A place in the final and a change to fight for gold is at stake.

Gallagher is already assured of a bronze medal after winning his quarter final on Thursday with an unanimous decision win over lyas Hussian of Pakistan.