A member of the Equality Commission and 50:50 NI says the government should be showing more creativity in the way its dealing with the Cost of Living crisis.

Emma De Souza, Women in Leadership coordinator at the National Women’s Council backs the idea of a windfall tax, and says the impact of high energy prices will worsen as we head into the autumn and winter.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said next month’s budget will be an important test for the government………