Government must follow through on Pandemic Bonus promises – Doherty

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty says the Taoiseach should intervene to ensure frontline workers in Donegal receive the pandemic bonus payment that was signed off on by cabinet nine months ago.

He says frontline workers were rightly praised for all the work they did in demanding circumstances during the pandemic, but this praise has not been followed through with action.

Deputy Doherty says workers in Donegal have been let down badly by this government’s failure to follow through on their promises………………

