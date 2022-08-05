Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre to be fully functional from Monday

The new Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre will be fully functional from Monday.

The Castle Medical Centre, located on the Main Street opened its doors on Monday last.

The new Primary Care Centre in Newtowncunningham will offer a wide range of services including; GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy.

It also has capacity to accommodate visiting clinics for other HSE services such as Speech & Language Therapy, Dietetics, Psychology and Ophthalmology in the future.

Jennifer Mulcahy, Acting General Manager, Primary Care, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo says the facility will provide a single integrated and modern facility to accommodate a range of HSE services and help to advance the Enhanced Community Care vision of providing accessible, safe and high quality services closer to people’s homes.