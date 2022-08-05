Rachael Darragh into quarter finals at Commonwealth Games

Rachael Darragh is into the quarter finals of the Commonwealth Games.
The Donegal badminton player beat Deirdre Jordan of South Africa 21-13, 21-5 in their last 16 game.
Darragh will now play Michelle Li of Canada in the last 8.
