Rachael Darragh into quarter finals at Commonwealth Games

Rachael Darragh is into the quarter finals of the Commonwealth Games.

The Donegal badminton player beat Deirdre Jordan of South Africa 21-13, 21-5 in their last 16 game.

Darragh will now play Michelle Li of Canada in the last 8.

