Shane Duffy has joined Premier League promoted club Fulham on a season long loan from fellow top flight side Brighton.

The 30 year old Republic of Ireland centre half, who has won 55 caps for his country, was not always first choice in the Brighton defence.

The Cottagers take on Liverpool in their opening Premier League game at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

Shane says its a “really exciting challenge”. Watch full interview with FulhamFCTV below: