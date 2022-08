Finn Harps earned themselves a big win in the Premier Division on Friday night.

Ollie Horgan’s side beat Drogheda United 3-0 at Finn Park with Eric McWoods bagging a brace and Filip Mihaljevic scoring from the penalty spot.

The victory means Harps now climb above UCD who they play next weekend.

After the game, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with new Finn Harps goalkeeper James McKeown.