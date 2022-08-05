Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Work on interim flood plan for Ballycolman Estate to begin this month

Work on an interim solution to recent flooding in the Ballycolman Estate in Strabane is set to begin later this month.

Last month, a number of the houses in the area were severely impacted by flooding during a period of torrential rain.

Houses in the area have been repeatedly flooded over recent years.

DFI Minister John O Dowd visited the area last Tuesday and has now confirmed that work on a short-term term flood alleviation scheme will begin this month.

Strabane Sinn Féin Councillor Michaela Boyle says the news has brought great relief to the residents in the area..

