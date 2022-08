The AA says greater deterrents are needed to prevent incidents on our roads.

This comes after the August bank holiday weekend saw over 170 drivers nationally arrested for drink or drug driving.

One person lost their life in a collision during the period, and almost 3,000 speeding offences were detected throughout the country.

Head of Communications at the AA, Paddy Comyn, says the Government should reevaluate the penalty point system to make drivers further consider their actions: