Homelessness figures in Donegal, North West rise

The number of people homeless in Donegal continues to rise.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show a 3% increase on the prior month.

There were 79 adults registered as homeless in the North West as of figures from June 20th-26th.

Of those, 65 were Irish, 11 were natives of a European country or the UK and 3 were non-EU nationals.

29 people were homeless in Donegal and Leitrim and the remainder, 50 in Sligo.

When compared to last month, the number of people homeless is up 2% and up 3% year on year.

Also on the rise is the amount of children without a home in the North West.

Latest figures show 11 families and 19 children homeless in the region.