Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Homelessness figures in Donegal, North West rise

The number of people homeless in Donegal continues to rise.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show a 3% increase on the prior month.

There were 79 adults registered as homeless in the North West as of figures from June 20th-26th.

Of those, 65 were Irish, 11 were natives of a European country or the UK and 3 were non-EU nationals.

29 people were homeless in Donegal and Leitrim and the remainder, 50 in Sligo.

When compared to last month, the number of people homeless is up 2% and up 3% year on year.

Also on the rise is the amount of children without a home in the North West.

Latest figures show 11 families and 19 children homeless in the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in Donegal, North West rise

6 August 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday August 5th

5 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube