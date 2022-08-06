Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

People are being encouraged to reach out to their local social welfare office to see if they’re eligible for financial supports this winter.

The advice comes after Pinergy announced an energy price hike which may affect up to 27,000 households.

Pre-pay customers will have to pay 24 percent extra, with the company also announcing the typical household bill will increase by 18 percent from next month.

Bonkers.ie Head of Communications, Darragh Cassidy, has this advice for those bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis: