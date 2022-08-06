Police warn of gift voucher scam

Police in Derry City & Strabane are are warning people to be on their guard against scammers.

It’s after a person was scammed out of £300 after they bought what was believed to have been online gift vouchers.

Sergeant Walsh says scammers will stop at nothing in an attempt to dupe people, whether it’s on the phone, via email or through the more sophisticated cons where people become victims of romance or investment scams.

Police are urging people to while emails may appear to be convincing to not be fooled into giving out personal or banking details via email or over the phone.

People are advised that if they receive a scam email to not click any links, do not reply to the email or contact the senders in any way.

If you have clicked on a link, do not supply any information on the website that may open and do not open any attachments received.

If you think you may have compromised the safety of your bank details and/or have lost money due to fraudulent misuse of cards, you should immediately contact your bank.