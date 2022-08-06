Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Police warn of gift voucher scam

Police in Derry City & Strabane are are warning people to be on their guard against scammers.

It’s after a person was scammed out of £300 after they bought what was believed to have been online gift vouchers.

Sergeant Walsh says scammers will stop at nothing in an attempt to dupe people, whether it’s on the phone, via email or through the more sophisticated cons where people become victims of romance or investment scams.

Police are urging people to while emails may appear to be convincing to not be fooled into giving out personal or banking details via email or over the phone.

People are advised that if they receive a scam email to not click any links, do not reply to the email or contact the senders in any way.

If you have clicked on a link, do not supply any information on the website that may open and do not open any attachments received.

If you think you may have compromised the safety of your bank details and/or have lost money due to fraudulent misuse of cards, you should immediately contact your bank.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in Donegal, North West rise

6 August 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday August 5th

5 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube