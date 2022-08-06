Ricky Gallagher on Termon’s draw away to Fanad Gaels

Termon let a six point lead slip to draw away at Fanad Gaels in their opening game of the Donegal Intermediate Championship.

It finished 1-11 to 0-14 with Termon missing a golden chance early in the first half when Enda McCormick had a penalty saved by Mark McConigley in the Gaels goal.

Midway through the second half the visitors led by six points before a goal from Michael Sweeney saw Fanad Gaels claw back the deficit and ensure the game would finish level.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Termon’s Ricky Gallagher after the game…