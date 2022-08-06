Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

Employers are warning that we shouldn’t get carried away by this week’s jobs figures which show unemployment at a record 21 year low.

Unemployment is now at 4.2 percent – some say that’s because of increased economic activity after Covid, with others saying the abundance of short-term zero hour or part time contracts in the jobs market are making employment rates better than they really are.

HR Buddy CEO Damien McCarthy there are still a number of serious issues to monitor such as the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, despite some sectors seeing improvements…