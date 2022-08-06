Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

Employers are warning that we shouldn’t get carried away by this week’s jobs figures which show unemployment at a record 21 year low.

Unemployment is now at 4.2 percent – some say that’s because of increased economic activity after Covid, with others saying the abundance of short-term zero hour or part time contracts in the jobs market are making employment rates better than they really are.

HR Buddy CEO Damien McCarthy there are still a number of serious issues to monitor such as the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, despite some sectors seeing improvements…

