Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Declan Reed wins Danny McDaid 15k

Danny McDaid 15k winner Declan Reed. Photo: Letterkenny AC

Declan Reed won the Danny McDaid 15k event held on Sunday morning.

The City of Derry athlete finished the race in a time of 48 minutes and 58 seconds, with John McElhill of Finn Valley second and Matthew McLaughlin from Foyle Valley finishing in third.

Letterkenny Ac’s Natasha Adams was the first lady home, finishing in 52 minutes and 58 seconds, Shauna McGeehan finished the race second while Martina Mulhern of Rosses AC was in third.

Brendan McDaid who is involved in the race, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the race…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Potential for blackouts, energy shortages this winter

7 August 2022
unite union
Audio, News, Top Stories

Unite trade union latest to plan strike ballots if public pay deal not delivered

7 August 2022
drug test
News, Top Stories

Several drug drivers arrested in Donegal this weekend

7 August 2022
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Weather advisory issued for warm weather next week

7 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Potential for blackouts, energy shortages this winter

7 August 2022
unite union
Audio, News, Top Stories

Unite trade union latest to plan strike ballots if public pay deal not delivered

7 August 2022
drug test
News, Top Stories

Several drug drivers arrested in Donegal this weekend

7 August 2022
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Weather advisory issued for warm weather next week

7 August 2022
aa ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls from the AA to do more to prevent road deaths

6 August 2022
pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube