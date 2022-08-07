Declan Reed wins Danny McDaid 15k

Declan Reed won the Danny McDaid 15k event held on Sunday morning.

The City of Derry athlete finished the race in a time of 48 minutes and 58 seconds, with John McElhill of Finn Valley second and Matthew McLaughlin from Foyle Valley finishing in third.

Letterkenny Ac’s Natasha Adams was the first lady home, finishing in 52 minutes and 58 seconds, Shauna McGeehan finished the race second while Martina Mulhern of Rosses AC was in third.

Brendan McDaid who is involved in the race, joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the race…