Gold for Jude Gallagher at Commonwealth Games

Jude Gallagher of the Two Castles club in Newtownstewart is a Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Gallagher claimed gold with a walkover victory over his Ghanaian opponent who was declared unable to fight on Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.

The 20-year-old also received a walkover victory in the semi final when his Canadian opponent couldn’t compete but he had looked very impressive in his first three fights at the Games.

The Newtonstewart puncher is one of four boxers to claim gold for Northern Ireland at the games on Sunday with Aidan Walsh, Dylan Eagleson and Amy Broadhurst all winning their final bouts.