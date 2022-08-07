Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Potential for blackouts, energy shortages this winter

Ireland could be facing blackouts this winter, as planned emergency power generators will not be in place in time for the colder months.

The Business Post reports the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and Eirgrid are plotting new tariffs. which will charge large energy consumers, particularly data centres, extremely high rates at peak times.

A spokesperson for the CRU says ‘margins will remain tight’ in terms of supply.

The Department of Environment has admitted the possibility that energy levels may not be sufficient to meet demand at all times can’t be ruled out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Potential for blackouts, energy shortages this winter

7 August 2022
unite union
Audio, News, Top Stories

Unite trade union latest to plan strike ballots if public pay deal not delivered

7 August 2022
drug test
News, Top Stories

Several drug drivers arrested in Donegal this weekend

7 August 2022
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Weather advisory issued for warm weather next week

7 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Electricity
News, Top Stories

Potential for blackouts, energy shortages this winter

7 August 2022
unite union
Audio, News, Top Stories

Unite trade union latest to plan strike ballots if public pay deal not delivered

7 August 2022
drug test
News, Top Stories

Several drug drivers arrested in Donegal this weekend

7 August 2022
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Weather advisory issued for warm weather next week

7 August 2022
aa ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls from the AA to do more to prevent road deaths

6 August 2022
pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube