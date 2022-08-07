Potential for blackouts, energy shortages this winter

Ireland could be facing blackouts this winter, as planned emergency power generators will not be in place in time for the colder months.

The Business Post reports the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and Eirgrid are plotting new tariffs. which will charge large energy consumers, particularly data centres, extremely high rates at peak times.

A spokesperson for the CRU says ‘margins will remain tight’ in terms of supply.

The Department of Environment has admitted the possibility that energy levels may not be sufficient to meet demand at all times can’t be ruled out.