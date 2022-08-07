Unite trade union latest to plan strike ballots if public pay deal not delivered

Trade union Unite has accused the State of failing to provide an acceptable pay agreement for public sector workers – and is planning to ballot its public sector members on strike action.

SIPTU members in health, local authorities, education, and semi-state sectors are also set to begin balloting for industrial action on August 29th – if new pay talks with the government fail.

Negotiations between union and government officials broke down back in June.

Unite’s Regional Coordinating Officer, Tom Fitzgerald, says there’s a great sense of solidarity between unions at the moment as inflation rates and the cost of living spiral: