Calls for ban on evictions as rates soar

There are calls for a further ban of evictions as the number of tenants being told they must leave their rented accommodation soars.

The Residential Tenancies Board says there was a 58% rise in the number of termination notices received in the first 6 months of this year, compared with the previous 6 months.

According to the RTB the main reason is landlords exiting the market because they want to sell their properties.

The figures were obtained by Sinn Fein, which is now calling on the Housing Minister to convene an emergency meeting of stakeholders and opposition parties this month.