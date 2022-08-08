Crisis looming over “chaotic” pay conditions for junior doctors – IMO

A crisis is looming in the health sector as more and more junior doctors face financial difficulties.

The Irish Medical Organisation says non-consultant doctors are struggling to get paid, some are on the wrong scale or are not getting paid for all hours worked.

The root of the problem is the lack of a centralised pay system and the consequences of this on individual employees.

Dr. John Cannon, Chairman of the Non-Consultant Hospital Doctor’s Committee, says the current payment system is chaotic…