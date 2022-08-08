Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

Ryan Giggs has gone to trial in the UK today over accusations of coercive and controlling behaviour by ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

The court’s been told there’s a ‘sinister side’ to the former Wales manager character.

The prosecution’s opening its case against the former Manchester United footballer, who denied three charges relating to attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

The judge has warned jurors not to ‘chat about the case on Facebook or WhatsApp’.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

friel masters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

8 August 2022
aware logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of Living crisis contributing to mental health issues

8 August 2022
social media
Entertainment

Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

8 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

friel masters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

8 August 2022
aware logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of Living crisis contributing to mental health issues

8 August 2022
social media
Entertainment

Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

8 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2022
top gun
Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Titanic in Box Office Records

8 August 2022
pennys2
Entertainment

37th Penny’s store to open in Ireland

8 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube