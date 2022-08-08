Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

Ryan Giggs has gone to trial in the UK today over accusations of coercive and controlling behaviour by ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

The court’s been told there’s a ‘sinister side’ to the former Wales manager character.

The prosecution’s opening its case against the former Manchester United footballer, who denied three charges relating to attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

The judge has warned jurors not to ‘chat about the case on Facebook or WhatsApp’.