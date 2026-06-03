Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

A Strabane councillor is calling for an immediate halt to social housing evictions following a bereavement.

Independent Councillor Jason Barr has written to NI Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, urging a freeze on all planned evictions and court proceedings linked to tenancy succession cases.

He says the current policy is placing additional distress on families already dealing with grief, with some facing the prospect of homelessness shortly after losing a loved one.

There are three households in Strabane affected.

Councillor Barr argues that existing rules on social housing succession are no longer fit for purpose during a wider housing crisis:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 03/06/2026

3 June 2026
Alice Lynch
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

3 June 2026
ronan strain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of missing Donegal man appeal for closure after 20 days

3 June 2026
terraced housing NI
News, Audio

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

3 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
The Greg Hughes Show, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 03/06/2026

3 June 2026
Alice Lynch
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Johnston community will work with DCC to provide lay-bys on the Back Lone Road

3 June 2026
ronan strain
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of missing Donegal man appeal for closure after 20 days

3 June 2026
terraced housing NI
News, Audio

Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

3 June 2026
710602857_1509381723959715_2163310339824155189_n
News, Audio

Sinn Féin to host public cost of living meeting in Letterkenny tonight

3 June 2026
Newry Crown Court
News, Top Stories

Cross-examination continues in Jeffrey Donaldson trial in Newry

3 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube