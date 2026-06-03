Strabane councillor calls for halt to social housing evictions after bereavement

A Strabane councillor is calling for an immediate halt to social housing evictions following a bereavement.

Independent Councillor Jason Barr has written to NI Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, urging a freeze on all planned evictions and court proceedings linked to tenancy succession cases.

He says the current policy is placing additional distress on families already dealing with grief, with some facing the prospect of homelessness shortly after losing a loved one.

There are three households in Strabane affected.

Councillor Barr argues that existing rules on social housing succession are no longer fit for purpose during a wider housing crisis: