Sinn Féin to host public cost of living meeting in Letterkenny tonight

Sinn Féin are inviting the public to a meeting in Letterkenny this evening as pressure continues over the rising cost of living.

Donegal Deputies Pearse Doherty and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn will host the event at the Radisson Hotel at 7.30pm tonight.

The meeting is part of their ongoing campaign calling for stronger action on the cost of living and increased support for workers and families.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the event is an opportunity for the public to come along, have their say, and help keep pressure on the Government to make life more affordable: