O’Broin calls for freeze on evictions as eviction rates increase

Sinn Fein’s Housing Spokesperson says urgent action must be taken to address the issue of mass evictions in the private rental sector.

According to figures from the Residential Tenancies Board, there was a 56% increase in termination notices issued in the first 6 months of this year.

The RTB say this is because many landlords in the private rental sector are leaving the market to sell their properties, taking advantage of current high property prices.

Speaking with Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Sinn Fein Housing Spokesperson Eoin O’Broin says measures such as a ban on evictions now must be considered by Government: