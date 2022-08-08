Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning approval granted for new supermarket in Carndonagh

It’s been revealed that Donegal County Council has approved plans for a new supermarket to be constructed in Carndonagh.

The conditional approval was granted to Regional Foods Ltd, who will have to construct the planned supermarket, retail units and nine apartments under 20 conditions given by the Council.

This is the latest approval granted in the area, after earlier this year Lidl had plans approved to begin construction of a new store in the Carndonagh area.

Although that plan is subject to an appeal with a decision to be made in the coming months.

