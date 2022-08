Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick is on it’s way to box office history.

It is now in 7th the seventh place in the top ten highest-grossing film in America ever – overtaking 1997’s Titanic.

The sequel’s reportedly raked in sales of over $660-million in the 11 weeks since its release in the Unites States.

Marvel films Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther rank higher in the US Box Office, but there are suggestions it could give them a run for their money too.