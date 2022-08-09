Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning permission granted for major development at St Columba’s College

Planning permission has been approved for a major building project at St Columba’s College, Stranolar.

The project includes full redevelopment of the site with brand new classrooms to be constructed.

It is proposed that a number of existing buildings will be demolished including the original 1969 building, technology rooms and the changing rooms.

Ten prefabricated classrooms will also be removed.

Principal Tom Rowan has welcomed the news and says this development will be a major boost to the school and the community in Stranorlar…

